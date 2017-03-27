New York City immigrant woman shot in face with BB gun in racially-motivated attack
A 55-year-old woman living in Queens, New York was crossing the street early Tuesday morning when a car occupied by multiple men pulled up alongside her. She told NBC 4 New York the men yelled anti-Hispanic slurs at her and then shot her in the face with a BB gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|20 min
|FORREST
|16,167
|Obamas' Beautiful new Home
|22 min
|Waikiki homeless ...
|2
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|23 min
|FORREST
|17,813
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|52 min
|Into The Night
|63,602
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|313,711
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|NEMO the Brilliant
|3,038
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|J Cheever Loophole
|43,617
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Ben
|1,164
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC