new White Md. veteran charged with murder of black man as hate crime
One was a neighborly black man who lived in a rooming house in New York's Garment District, liked to collect autographs outside Broadway's theaters, struck up a Twitter friendship with a Hollywood actress and took photos of himself with Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce. The other was a white Army veteran from outside Baltimore who was raised in what was described as a churchgoing and liberal family and served in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16)
|2 min
|Bert Wedemeyer
|362
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|6 min
|Princess Hey
|17,784
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|7 min
|Princess Hey
|16,143
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|21 min
|2 Dogs
|1,324
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|23 min
|tiffany
|1,078
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|51 min
|jimi-yank
|335,629
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|54 min
|jimi-yank
|43,447
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,867
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC