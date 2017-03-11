New Art Coming to Thomas Jefferson Pa...

New Art Coming to Thomas Jefferson Park and Other City Green Spaces in June

Several city parks are getting face-lifts with works by local artists - including a Native American-inspired piece set to go on display in Thomas Jefferson Park. Last year, the city's Parks Department partnered with clothing brand UNIQLO to give 20 local artists $10,000 each to create original works of art for green spaces across the city.

