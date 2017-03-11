New Art Coming to Thomas Jefferson Park and Other City Green Spaces in June
Several city parks are getting face-lifts with works by local artists - including a Native American-inspired piece set to go on display in Thomas Jefferson Park. Last year, the city's Parks Department partnered with clothing brand UNIQLO to give 20 local artists $10,000 each to create original works of art for green spaces across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 min
|Paul Yanks
|335,507
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|9 min
|Patriot
|13,089
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|22 min
|Paul Yanks
|43,101
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|32 min
|Paris
|2,487
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|6,946
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|13,823
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|17,628
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC