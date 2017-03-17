Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest Qualifying Circuit Visits San Antonio On March 18th
Nathan's Famous will host the Texas qualifier for the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at 1 P.M. on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The event, presented in partnership with H-E-B supermarkets, will take place at Alamodome North Plaza in San Antonio as part of the H-E-B Big League Weekend Fan Fest.
