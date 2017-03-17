Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest Quali...

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest Qualifying Circuit Visits San Antonio On March 18th

Nathan's Famous will host the Texas qualifier for the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at 1 P.M. on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The event, presented in partnership with H-E-B supermarkets, will take place at Alamodome North Plaza in San Antonio as part of the H-E-B Big League Weekend Fan Fest.

