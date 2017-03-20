N.Y. pol wants hearings on impact of ...

N.Y. pol wants hearings on impact of criminal laws on deportation

A state senator whose district includes Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty is calling for a hearing to on the potential unanticipated effects New York's criminal laws might have in aiding President Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Sen. Daniel Squadron asked for the hearing in a letter to Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Staten Island Republican who heads the Senate Codes Committee.

