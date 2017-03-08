N.J. man gets up to 4 years for fatal...

N.J. man gets up to 4 years for fatal hit-and-run crash while driving drunk

13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A 27-year-old New Jersey man who struck and killed a New York City bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash while driving drunk last year will spend up to four years in prison. Samuel Silva, of Newark, was sentenced to 16 months to four years in state prison Wednesday before a judge in Manhattan, the New York County District Attorney said in a news release.

