Murder trial to start for teacher accused in killing ex-N.Y. cop
MORRISTOWN -- Opening arguments are expected Monday in the murder trial of an elementary school teacher accused of murdering her boyfriend, a retired New York City police officer, nearly three years ago. She was brought into the fourth-floor courtroom in Superior Court after 9 a.m. Monday, standing and turning around as a pool of prospective jurors were brought before Judge Stephen Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Fair Game
|63,466
|Dating Site For Meeting Local Singles With Herp...
|2 hr
|Mytharc47
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|NEMO
|2,552
|Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million...
|3 hr
|duck soup
|94
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|FORREST
|17,670
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|FORREST
|16,072
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Unbiased Chargers...
|43,101
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,473
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC