Murder Suspect, 20, To Return To New York After Arrest In Stamford

A 20-year-old man wanted in a murder at a New Year's Eve party in Brooklyn, N.Y., waived an extradition hearing after appearing in a Stamford court Monday. Juan Nico Morales, 20, had been held on $2.5 million bond after his arrest in Stamford on Friday morning.

