Mugger busted for stealing man's pants, taking off with cash
Cops busted a mugger months after he beat and robbed a 56-year-old man of his wallet and pants in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Julio Padilla, 26, was arrested on Tuesday for the April 22, 2016 robbery of the man on Livonia Ave. and Chester St. in Brownsville, cops said.
