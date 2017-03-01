Mugger busted for stealing man's pant...

Mugger busted for stealing man's pants, taking off with cash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Cops busted a mugger months after he beat and robbed a 56-year-old man of his wallet and pants in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Julio Padilla, 26, was arrested on Tuesday for the April 22, 2016 robbery of the man on Livonia Ave. and Chester St. in Brownsville, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 min Into The Night 63,435
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 12 min Paul Yanks 43,092
Senator Chuck Schumer Pedophile 29 min Wall specialist 3
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 38 min Bloody Bill Anderson 2,473
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 42 min Paul Yanks 335,502
DEVELOPING - US Senator Schumer Raped Woman 51 min MSNBC 1
Woman - "Senator Schumer Raped Me" 53 min Corn 1
Any girls about downtown manhattan? 5 hr dappa90s 17
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC