MTA driver arrested after woman hit, pinned under Manhattan bus

14 hrs ago

Cops cuffed a 41-year-old MTA bus driver after a woman walking across a Manhattan street was struck and pinned. The bus plowed into the 61-year-old woman near the end of its Chelsea to Lower East Side route.

