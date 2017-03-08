most recent comment

Community Board No. 8 Invites You To An Informational Meeting on the proposed Homeless Shelter at 1173 Bergen Street for 100 single men aged 50+ SATURDAY MARCH 4, 2017 at 11AM at 1173 BERGEN STREET Representatives from NYC Department of Homeless Services, NYC Department of Social Services, Core Services, NYPD, and local Elected Officials will be present to answer your questions.

