More than 20,000 running NYC half-marathon
On the eve of spring, more than 20,000 runners from around the world pounded Manhattan pavements in a half-marathon covering 13 miles. The 2017 United Airlines NYC Half started Sunday at 7 a.m. in Central Park on a chilly but sunny day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 min
|The Feed Store Boys
|2,815
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|10 min
|the don
|43,378
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|34 min
|tiffany
|879
|hairy or shaved ?
|54 min
|Old Millennia Tramp
|3
|Mr Lee is a racist
|1 hr
|Rick grande
|1
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|16,123
|Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|96
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC