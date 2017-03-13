More than 20,000 running NYC half-mar...

More than 20,000 running NYC half-marathon

17 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

On the eve of spring, more than 20,000 runners from around the world pounded Manhattan pavements in a half-marathon covering 13 miles. The 2017 United Airlines NYC Half started Sunday at 7 a.m. in Central Park on a chilly but sunny day.

