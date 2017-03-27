Mom of Karina Vetrano's accused killer insists son is no murderer
Veta Lewis still thinks of her son as a compassionate, church-going young man - and not the monster charged with the rape and killing of a Queens jogger. "God didn't give me a murderer," the mother insisted Friday in a Daily News interview.
