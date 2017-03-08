Mom Accused of Beating 71-Year-Old wi...

Mom Accused of Beating 71-Year-Old with Own Cane for Suggesting Son Needs Manners

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A furious mother punched and beat a 71-year-old woman with her own cane in a New York City subway elevator Monday, after the victim insinuated that she should teach her child some manners, police said. The septuagenarian was waiting for the elevator to exit the Manhattan subway station at Second Avenue and E. 86th Street around 2 p.m. when she got into a heated argument with an unidentified woman who was with a 4-year-old boy, according to a police complaint.

