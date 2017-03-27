Model's nephew convicted of manslaugh...

Model's nephew convicted of manslaughter in MTA bus driver death

The nephew of model Tyson Beckford was found guilty of manslaughter and other charges Friday in the death of an MTA bus driver in which he was drunkenly driving a stolen truck. Domonic Whilby, 24, was found not guilty by the Manhattan jury of the top charge of murder in the death of driver William Pena, who was killed on February 12, 2014.

Louisville Gal

Louisville, KY

#1 4 hrs ago
Sad day....

