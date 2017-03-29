Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S. border on drug trafficking charges
There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 5 hrs ago, titled Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S. border on drug trafficking charges. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, a Border Patrol agent walks along a border structure in San Diego. Federal agents in San Diego have arrested the attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit on charges that he conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. Edgar Veytia, 46, was detained Monday at the U.S. border in San Diego on an indictment handed down by a grand jury in New York, Ralph DeSio, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Wednesday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
|
#1 27 min ago
dam tacos BUILD THE WALL
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,595
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|335,684
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Carlos
|43,603
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|NEMO
|3,005
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,705
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|13,117
|Russia meddling Facebook fake news
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Ben
|1,147
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC