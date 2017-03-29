Mexican state attorney general arrest...

Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S. border on drug trafficking charges

There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 5 hrs ago, titled Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S. border on drug trafficking charges. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, a Border Patrol agent walks along a border structure in San Diego. Federal agents in San Diego have arrested the attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit on charges that he conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. Edgar Veytia, 46, was detained Monday at the U.S. border in San Diego on an indictment handed down by a grand jury in New York, Ralph DeSio, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fentanyl Angle

North Chili, NY

#1 27 min ago
dam tacos BUILD THE WALL
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,595
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr NYStateOfMind 335,684
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Carlos 43,603
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr NEMO 3,005
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,705
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Into The Night 13,117
Russia meddling Facebook fake news 1 hr Wall specialist 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 4 hr Ben 1,147
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC