Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subway Hate Crimes

11 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed the election of President Trump for a 340 percent jump in reports of hate crimes on the subway this year. "There's no question this sudden increase in bias incidents is directly related to the hateful rhetoric we heard during the election season," de Blasio told reporters in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.

