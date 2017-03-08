Massive gun bust involving Virginia residents selling guns in New York
Twenty-two Virginia residents have been charged with weapon and conspiracy charges -- the result of a long-term investigation by the New York City Police Department's Firearms Investigations Unit and the Brooklyn, N.Y., District Attorney's Office, according to a news release from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Video is from New York City Department.
