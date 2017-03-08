Massive gun bust involving Virginia r...

Massive gun bust involving Virginia residents selling guns in New York

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Twenty-two Virginia residents have been charged with weapon and conspiracy charges -- the result of a long-term investigation by the New York City Police Department's Firearms Investigations Unit and the Brooklyn, N.Y., District Attorney's Office, according to a news release from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Video is from New York City Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john gotti (May '12) 2 hr truth 326
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 2 hr Well Well 242
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr FORREST 17,710
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr FORREST 16,087
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 4 hr Nemo 2,608
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 5 hr SirLiesAlot 20,350
HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?! 5 hr DJ Trump 6
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 8 hr About Face 6,401
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 hr jimi-yank 43,204
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC