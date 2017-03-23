Massachusetts driver charged in baby's death on NYC street
A Massachusetts man has been charged with fatally striking a 1-year-old girl with his vehicle as she was being pushed in a stroller across a New York City street. Police say the girl's mother was pushing her across an intersection on 23rd Avenue in Queens around 9 p.m. Thursday when a pickup truck making right-hand turn hit the stroller.
