Marijuana smell in UM dorm leads to c...

Marijuana smell in UM dorm leads to charges for accused student drug dealer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A University of Miami student suspected of dealing an array of drugs on campus was busted after the smell of marijuana oil began wafting through the hall of his dorm, police said. Haralambos "Bobby" Geroulanos, 18, from Brooklyn, New York, has been charged with possessing marijuana, cocaine and illegal prescription drugs with the intent to sell - all potential felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 min Junket 313,417
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min Into The Night 63,473
News Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million... 20 min Lawrence Wolf 92
Pertaining to the issue of HEALTH CARE (Oct '12) 57 min ThomasA 37
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr the don 43,125
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Tank2390 679
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr rainmaker2016 17,673
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 2,562
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Gutsy insider 335,476
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC