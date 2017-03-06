Marijuana smell in UM dorm leads to charges for accused student drug dealer
A University of Miami student suspected of dealing an array of drugs on campus was busted after the smell of marijuana oil began wafting through the hall of his dorm, police said. Haralambos "Bobby" Geroulanos, 18, from Brooklyn, New York, has been charged with possessing marijuana, cocaine and illegal prescription drugs with the intent to sell - all potential felonies.
