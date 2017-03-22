Manhattan or bust: Hooters looks to o...

Manhattan or bust: Hooters looks to open new locations

The "breastaurant" chain and its fast-casual offshoot, Hoots, are searching for new locations in the borough, the New York Post reported. Hooters Management Corp. Chief Executive Neil Kiefer wants to open several Hoots shops and another Hooters location in Manhattan.

