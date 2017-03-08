Man wanted for stalking, showing girl, 11, porn on phone in NYC
NYPD is searching for a man who showed an 11-year-old girl a porn video on his cell phone while following her to school in Queens. A cretin with a cell phone showed an 11-year-old girl a pornographic video, then tried to follow her to school in Queens, police said Thursday.
