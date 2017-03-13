Man Stabbed on 6 Train in The Bronx, ...

Man Stabbed on 6 Train in The Bronx, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the head, neck and abdomen on a southbound 6 train at Pelham Bay Park Station Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The 58-year-old man was stabbed during a dispute that took place about 1:15 p.m. on the train at 3293 Westchester Ave., according to police and the FDNY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Ove... 2 min Bruser 19
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 2 min anonymous 249
CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI ! 5 min The Dominant Poster 13
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 31 min Reality check 43,349
What happened to all the interracial dating in ... 34 min Mel 6
CANUCK GIRL GUIDES Refuse to Travel into U.S. ! 36 min Mel 6
The Authoritarian Left Fear Paul Watson 48 min Infowarrior 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Ben 818
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr OLIGARCHS RULE AM... 2,735
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr John-K 313,527
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC