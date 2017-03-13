Man Stabbed on 6 Train in The Bronx, Police Say

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the head, neck and abdomen on a southbound 6 train at Pelham Bay Park Station Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The 58-year-old man was stabbed during a dispute that took place about 1:15 p.m. on the train at 3293 Westchester Ave., according to police and the FDNY.

