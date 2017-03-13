Man indicted for hate crimes after at...

Man indicted for hate crimes after attack on Muslim airport employee

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Massachusetts man has been indicted on hate crime charges after assaulting a female Muslim employee at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in January, yelling that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you," prosecutors said on Thursday. Robin Rhodes, 57, of Worcester, attacked Rabeeya Khan, who was wearing a hijab, or head scarf, for no reason other than her religion while she was working at Delta Airlines' Sky Lounge, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my gf pic trade? (Apr '13) 12 min Theboss 4
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 26 min Theboss 828
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 53 min rainmaker2016 17,753
jets talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 13,860
Time to go? (Jun '15) 2 hr forkz 13,106
PRESIDENT gets New Jacket from Bell-view ! 3 hr Theo 3
Ellen Degeneres ( GAY IS WRONG) REPENT 4 hr Theo 8
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 8 hr Wall specialist 2,747
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 12 hr jimi-yank 43,358
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,609,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC