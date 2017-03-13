Man indicted for hate crimes after attack on Muslim airport employee
A Massachusetts man has been indicted on hate crime charges after assaulting a female Muslim employee at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in January, yelling that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you," prosecutors said on Thursday. Robin Rhodes, 57, of Worcester, attacked Rabeeya Khan, who was wearing a hijab, or head scarf, for no reason other than her religion while she was working at Delta Airlines' Sky Lounge, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.
