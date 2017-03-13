Man charged with hate-filled Queens b...

Man charged with hate-filled Queens beating of transgender women

Read more: New York Daily News

A Long Island man was charged with a hate crime Saturday for attacking two transgender women outside a Queens McDonald's, police said. Patrick O'Meara, 38, yelled anti-gay slurs at the pair as they walked into the fast food joint on 82nd St. near Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

