Man accused of JCC threats warned of 'Jewish Newtown' 0:0

A disgraced reporter was busted Friday for unleashing a campaign of terror against Jewish centers in the Big Apple and across the country - all to get back at the girlfriend in Brooklyn who kicked him to the curb, authorities said. Spurned beau Juan Thompson, 31, of Missouri was arrested in his home city of St. Louis and slapped with cyberstalking charges after a months-long crusade of bomb threats, the feds said.

