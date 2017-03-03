Man accused of JCC threats warned of 'Jewish Newtown' 0:0
A disgraced reporter was busted Friday for unleashing a campaign of terror against Jewish centers in the Big Apple and across the country - all to get back at the girlfriend in Brooklyn who kicked him to the curb, authorities said. Spurned beau Juan Thompson, 31, of Missouri was arrested in his home city of St. Louis and slapped with cyberstalking charges after a months-long crusade of bomb threats, the feds said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 min
|jimi-yank
|43,153
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|10 min
|Princess Hey
|17,641
|Where is the President
|12 min
|2 Dogs
|61
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|15 min
|Laughable
|20,347
|Chuck Schumer
|24 min
|Comrade deBlowzio
|5
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|24 min
|jimi-yank
|13,831
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|American
|2,505
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC