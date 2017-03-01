Making rent in N.Y.

Making rent in N.Y.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

In the face of Mayor de Blasio's grim forecast this week that no fewer than 60,000 New Yorkers at any time will be homeless for as long as he's mayor, support is surging for legislation from Queens Assemblyman Andy Hevesi that would help poor people pay rent instead - sparing them disruptive, costly stays in shelters. Consider a legal settlement reached last month by the state, city and advocates for the homeless as an imperfect test run for the far vaster, costlier program proposed .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 43,162
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 335,512
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 2,521
We VS We (Nov '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,364
Skype Names 2 hr gfhg 2
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 2 hr 2 Dogs 2,798
Ode to Bush (Mar '09) 2 hr 2 Dogs 2,120
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC