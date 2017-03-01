Making rent in N.Y.

In the face of Mayor de Blasio's grim forecast this week that no fewer than 60,000 New Yorkers at any time will be homeless for as long as he's mayor, support is surging for legislation from Queens Assemblyman Andy Hevesi that would help poor people pay rent instead - sparing them disruptive, costly stays in shelters. Consider a legal settlement reached last month by the state, city and advocates for the homeless as an imperfect test run for the far vaster, costlier program proposed .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.