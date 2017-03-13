Locals Fight to Save 99 Cent Store in...

Locals Fight to Save 99 Cent Store in 'Land of the $14 Hamburger'

In what's increasingly the land of craft beer bars, pour-over coffee shops and $14 hamburgers, some neighborhood residents are fighting to hold onto an average discount household supply store they depend on every day. The co-owners of Java Discount at 987 Manhattan Ave., which has been in business for 17 years, were served with eviction papers earlier this month demanding they vacate by the end of March, they said.

