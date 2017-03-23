Latest Rikers brutality case fuels de...

Latest Rikers brutality case fuels debate over jail's future

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The latest in a string of brutality cases against Rikers Island guards has added fuel to a growing debate on whether New York City's notoriously violent jail complex has become so dysfunctional it should be shut down. At least 35 staff members at Rikers have faced criminal charges in the past three years, including 13 for assault or attempted assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 hr Minuet 2,825
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 16,150
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr Princess Hey 17,800
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr ThomasA 2,915
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 3 hr Boycott Hawai shy... 1,332
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 3 hr 2 Dogs 6,975
We VS We (Nov '09) 3 hr 2 Dogs 2,406
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr jimi-yank 43,467
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 13 hr True 1,085
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC