Julia, A Muppet With Autism, Joins The Cast Of 'Sesame Street'
For the first time in a decade, the classic children's television show Sesame Street will introduce a new Muppet on the air. Her name is Julia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Ove...
|4 min
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 min
|Dodgers
|43,393
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|10 min
|TMAN_Mets
|957
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|11 min
|schrago art scam
|93
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 min
|silly rabbit
|313,614
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|17,772
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,541
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 hr
|Goober of Glovers...
|2,822
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC