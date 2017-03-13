Judge Orders Death for Dogs That Fatally Mauled Mom in Her Own Home
The city will euthanize two German shepherd mix-breed dogs, Jacob and Panda, who mauled a woman to death on Staten Island. The German shepherd mix-breed dogs, Jacob and Panda, attacked and killed Daisie Bradshaw, 65, in her Simonson Avenue basement apartment on Oct. 25, 2016.
