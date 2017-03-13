Judge Orders Death for Dogs That Fata...

Judge Orders Death for Dogs That Fatally Mauled Mom in Her Own Home

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

The city will euthanize two German shepherd mix-breed dogs, Jacob and Panda, who mauled a woman to death on Staten Island. The German shepherd mix-breed dogs, Jacob and Panda, attacked and killed Daisie Bradshaw, 65, in her Simonson Avenue basement apartment on Oct. 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 min John-K 313,482
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 51 min Goober of Glovers... 2,704
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 56 min tiffany 707
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Fishstick Fanatic 43,317
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Princess Hey 17,740
where are the good white women? (Dec '11) 2 hr tiffany 3
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 2 hr About Face 6,424
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr Billy ball 335,557
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC