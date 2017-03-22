John Gotti grandson busted with Mafia big on arson charges 0:0
Federal authorities in Brooklyn busted the a jailed a namesake grandson of the late Dapper Don John Gotti along with a a reputed Bonnano a wiseguy who was acquitted in 2015 over the infamous Lufthansa heist immortalized in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas." Gotti and Vincent Asaro were taken into custody Wednesday along with other purported mobsters, and are expected to be arraigned on charges a tied to a 2012 arson a later in the daa a y, authorities said Wednesday.
