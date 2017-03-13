James O'Neill: Here is how federal fu...

James O'Neill: Here is how federal funds protect NYC from terror

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

New York receives up to $190 million in federal funds each year to help protect the city from the constant threat of terrorism. It is money well spent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 min Goober of Glovers... 2,752
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 11 min Mike30006 838
PRESIDENT gets New Jacket from Bell-view ! 23 min Klueless Klucks Klan 4
jets talk back (Dec '07) 36 min jimi-yank 13,864
We VS We (Nov '09) 48 min 2 Dogs 2,389
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr jimi-yank 6,428
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,515
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC