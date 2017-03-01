Interviews: New York artist Andrew H. Shirley brings immersive film...
Brooklyn, New York-based artist, curator and filmmaker Andrew H. Shirley works on the roof of "Anything Helps," a "hobo shack theater" made from found materials, at Individual Artists of Oklahoma Gallery. In the background is New York City graffiti writer UFO 907's wooden rendition of his graffiti moniker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|10 min
|Robert 60 Year Ya...
|335,452
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|49 min
|FORREST
|16,066
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|51 min
|FORREST
|17,654
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Hater
|2,531
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Bronto
|43,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|tina anne
|63,453
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,822
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC