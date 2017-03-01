Interviews: New York artist Andrew H....

Interviews: New York artist Andrew H. Shirley brings immersive film...

Brooklyn, New York-based artist, curator and filmmaker Andrew H. Shirley works on the roof of "Anything Helps," a "hobo shack theater" made from found materials, at Individual Artists of Oklahoma Gallery. In the background is New York City graffiti writer UFO 907's wooden rendition of his graffiti moniker.

