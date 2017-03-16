Hothead stabs neighbor over noisy sno...

Hothead stabs neighbor over noisy snowblower: cops 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A Queens hothead who was angry over the sound of a snowblower went berserk and stabbed his neighbor during Tuesday's storm, police said Wednesday. Teymuraz Adzhiashvili flew into a rage just after 4 p.m., as Ryan Chin was using the noisy machine to clear snow from the front of his Alderton Street home in Forest Hills, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P... 20 min Pat 1
News Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Ove... 34 min The Juice have Juice 21
trump says it makes him look weak ,9 circuit kn... 55 min Trumps Pacifier Lost 8
talk gets louder to remove paul ryan as trump/r... 59 min TAX the RICH 7
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Donald Jay Tramp 2,740
TRAMP - Obamarama Tapped My Bathroom Cameras ! 1 hr Donald Jay Tramp 2
TRAMP - Obamarama Wire-Tapped My Toilet Cams ! 1 hr Donald Jay Tramp 1
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Hooplah 43,353
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,534
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Larry 819
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC