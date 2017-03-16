Hothead stabs neighbor over noisy snowblower: cops 0:0
A Queens hothead who was angry over the sound of a snowblower went berserk and stabbed his neighbor during Tuesday's storm, police said Wednesday. Teymuraz Adzhiashvili flew into a rage just after 4 p.m., as Ryan Chin was using the noisy machine to clear snow from the front of his Alderton Street home in Forest Hills, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P...
|20 min
|Pat
|1
|Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Ove...
|34 min
|The Juice have Juice
|21
|trump says it makes him look weak ,9 circuit kn...
|55 min
|Trumps Pacifier Lost
|8
|talk gets louder to remove paul ryan as trump/r...
|59 min
|TAX the RICH
|7
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Donald Jay Tramp
|2,740
|TRAMP - Obamarama Tapped My Bathroom Cameras !
|1 hr
|Donald Jay Tramp
|2
|TRAMP - Obamarama Wire-Tapped My Toilet Cams !
|1 hr
|Donald Jay Tramp
|1
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Hooplah
|43,353
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,534
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Larry
|819
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC