Horse back to work after collapse in Central Park A carriage horse is ...

A carriage horse is back to work after collapsing during a morning walk in Central Park Feb. 21. Witnesses claimed the horse collapsed causing alarm from animal rights groups, however, the carriage driver said Max tripped and fell around 10 a.m. near Tavern on the Green in Central Park. The horse was taken to a stable and cleared by a veterinarian before going back to work Monday, according to the New York Post .

