Heartless muggers rob 83-year-old man at knifepoint in Queens
One of the two suspects in the mugging, which took place in the elevator of an apartment building on 21st St. near 36th Ave. in Astoria, Queens. The duo followed their elderly victim into the elevator of an apartment building on 21st St. near 36th Ave. in Astoria around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.
