Gun traffickers busted selling arms in Home Depot parking lot
Anthony Black, 33, of Savannah, Georgia was charged along with Rasheem Greene, 24, of Lake Park, Florida, with multiple counts of criminal possession and criminal sale of firearms on Thursday, March 30, 3017, by the Queens District Attorney. They sold the weapons in the parking lot of a Home Depot in South Ozone Park between 2016 and 2017.
