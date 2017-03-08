From arrest to sentence: The step-by-step process of a criminal case
A criminal case starts with a suspect's arrest. In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, alleged murderer Michael Sykes, 23, of Brooklyn, is escorted out of the 121 Precinct station house in Graniteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump lies about unemployment rate
|6 min
|Wall specialist
|2
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|52 min
|TMAN Mets
|43,227
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|2,644
|I want to add a review
|1 hr
|nsiziba
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Susanm
|313,436
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|13,100
|Countdown to Impeachment
|5 hr
|2 Dogs
|24
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Tank2390
|682
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC