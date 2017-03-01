Former NYC crack king reflects on lif...

Former NYC crack king reflects on life of murder, money, women

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

In December 1987, Lorenzo "Fat Cat" Nichols thought his girlfriend Horsham, 20, was stealing cash he had stashed in her Queens apartment. Back in the 80s, few New York City drug lords - if any - had more sway than Nichols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 1 hr Bi-Curious Brown 139
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 3 hr Canuck stay home 2,803
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr FORREST 16,063
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr FORREST 17,647
Become a lyft driver and earn sign on bonuses 3 hr ride with lyft 1
Review: ARTLOOK GLASS COMPANY NEW YORK 4 hr WALL STREET INVES... 62
HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?! 4 hr FIRE TRUMP 3
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Paul Yanks 43,173
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 2,522
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC