Former Haiti President Rene Preval dead at age 74
Rene Preval, a two-time president of Haiti, died Friday at the age of 74, current President Jovenel Mose wrote on his verified Twitter account. The former President died at his home in Laboule, a suburb of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's daily newspaper, Le Nouvelliste, reported.
