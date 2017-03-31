Former Brooklyn prosecutor charged with wiretapping coworkers
The Feds charged a former prosecutor in the District Attorney's office with forging judges' signatures in order to illegally wiretap the phone conversations and text messages of two people for more than a year, said a spokesman for the Department of Justice on Monday. Former assistant district attorney Tara Lenich - who supervised other assistant district attorneys in the office - allegedly cut out the signatures of various Supreme Court Judges from legit documents and taped them onto fabricated orders authorizing the DA's office to intercept the phone records of a detective and another assistant district attorney in the same office, a source said.
