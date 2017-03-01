Flip the script: Cursive sees revival...

Flip the script: Cursive sees revival in school instruction

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Cursive writing is looping back into style in schools across the country after a generation of students who know only keyboarding, texting and printing out their words longhand. Alabama and Louisiana passed laws in 2016 mandating cursive proficiency in public schools, the latest of 14 states that require cursive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 335,456
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Very very conserv... 63,454
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 3 hr Fit Whitboy 142
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr zach 313,401
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 5 hr FORREST 16,066
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 5 hr FORREST 17,654
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 7 hr Hater 2,531
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 7 hr Bronto 43,065
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC