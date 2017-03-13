Five years and $500K later, criminal charges dismissed in Debi Rose campaign case

After a five-year investigation costing taxpayers more than $500,000, a special prosecutor asked a justice on Monday to dismiss the remaining criminal charges against two members of Councilwoman Debi Rose's 2009 election campaign and the campaign entity itself, which had been accused of campaign and fiscal improprieties. Special prosecutor Roger B. Adler said at a conference in state Supreme Court, St. George, he did not believe after re-evaluating the case there was enough credible evidence to sustain a charge of offering a false instrument for filing against David Thomas, Rose's campaign treasurer, and also against the entity Debi Rose 4 City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.