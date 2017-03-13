Five years and $500K later, criminal ...

Five years and $500K later, criminal charges dismissed in Debi Rose campaign case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

After a five-year investigation costing taxpayers more than $500,000, a special prosecutor asked a justice on Monday to dismiss the remaining criminal charges against two members of Councilwoman Debi Rose's 2009 election campaign and the campaign entity itself, which had been accused of campaign and fiscal improprieties. Special prosecutor Roger B. Adler said at a conference in state Supreme Court, St. George, he did not believe after re-evaluating the case there was enough credible evidence to sustain a charge of offering a false instrument for filing against David Thomas, Rose's campaign treasurer, and also against the entity Debi Rose 4 City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 15 min Shannon 335,555
Ellen Degeneres ( SATAN HAS YOU ) 17 min satan deceives 6
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 18 min Jennifer 693
Ellen Degeneres ( GAY IS WRONG) REPENT 19 min satan deceives 5
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 22 min 2 Dogs 2,690
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 32 min Shannon 43,287
The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10) 39 min ZCs 1,854
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC