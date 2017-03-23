Feds revive probe of Eric Garner chok...

Feds revive probe of Eric Garner chokehold death 0:0

Read more: New York Post

The feds have revived the grand jury probe into the NYPD chokehold death of Eric Garner - and a police witness who was questioned in front of the panel believes an indictment is looming, sources told The Post on Thursday. A high-ranking NYPD official and a sergeant testified behind closed doors in the Brooklyn federal courthouse on Wednesday after being slapped with subpoenas, sources said.

New York, NY

