Fdny Emt stabs girlfriend at Queens home
An FDNY EMT stabbed his girlfriend in the stomach in the couple's Queens home early Tuesday, then smashed her phone when she tried to call 911, police said. Peter Matura, 31, attacked his girlfriend at about 3 a.m., according to cops, throwing her against a wall before he stabbed her, cops said.
