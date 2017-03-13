Ex-NYC correction officer charged in ...

Ex-NYC correction officer charged in wife's shooting in Queens

Read more: New York Daily News

The retired city correction officer who shot his wife Sunday night told his daughter, "She kept pushing me," after he pulled the trigger, police sources said. Victor Guzman, 54, charged with attempted murder, is accused of blasting his wife, Maria, 51, in the chest in their apartment on 59th St. by Laurel Hill Blvd. in Woodside at about 7:45 p.m. Their adult daughter, Jennifer Guzman, was in another room with her 7-year-old nephew - the couple's grandson.

