Ex-NYC correction officer charged in wife's shooting in Queens
The retired city correction officer who shot his wife Sunday night told his daughter, "She kept pushing me," after he pulled the trigger, police sources said. Victor Guzman, 54, charged with attempted murder, is accused of blasting his wife, Maria, 51, in the chest in their apartment on 59th St. by Laurel Hill Blvd. in Woodside at about 7:45 p.m. Their adult daughter, Jennifer Guzman, was in another room with her 7-year-old nephew - the couple's grandson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|7 min
|EL NEMO the Brill...
|2,695
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|15 min
|Barbara
|43,292
|What happened to all the interracial dating in ...
|23 min
|lavon affair
|3
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|25 min
|jimi-yank
|6,418
|CANUCK GIRL GUIDES Refuse to Travel into U.S. !
|26 min
|Gruntersville Ala...
|3
|Make Hollywood Great Again
|28 min
|enforce FARA
|7
|Skype Names
|1 hr
|Oscar
|9
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Get down
|696
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|The Don
|335,556
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC