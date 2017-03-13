Ex-New York mayor Bloomberg hails Kenny for undocumented immigrants plea

Businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has praised Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny for urging Donald Trump to help the US's undocumented immigrants. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/exnew-york-mayor-bloomberg-hails-kenny-for-undocumented-immigrants-plea-35541952.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35541951.ece/9dac5/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-abd06213-8e71-41c2-9b40-d709d0ee7f0c_I1.jpg Businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has praised Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny for urging Donald Trump to help the US's undocumented immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.