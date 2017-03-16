EMT killed, partner injured after man...

EMT killed, partner injured after man hits them in NYC with stolen ambulance

A man stole an ambulance in The Bronx Thursday and drove into two FDNY medics, killing one and leaving the other in serious condition, sources said.

