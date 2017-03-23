Dad of NYC boy in rooftop fall: cops chased pair for smoking pot
The father of a Brooklyn teen who was seriously injured in a rooftop plunge that killed his pal claimed Saturday the boys were smoking weed and believed cops had arrived before their doomed escape attempt. But an NYPD spokesman said officers weren't even called to the building on Grove St. near Bushwick Ave. Friday night.
